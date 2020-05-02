After the controversy, the father of Britney Spears leaves the guardianship of the singer; “Caretaker” is appointed as a replacement; please understand!

The victory of the movement to #FreeBritney? On Monday (09), the father of Britney Spears, Jamie oliver, has left the custody of his daughter after 11 years. People magazine has confirmed the information today, he came in with a request to the court by the united states.

A judge has approved the custody of a star to be taken over by Jodi Montgomery, who has been working for some time as a “babysitter” for the day. It will only be temporarily in the role, taking on all the responsibilities, and the “same powers” that were provided to Her.

“[Montgomery] you should be able to communicate with the medical staff in the treatment and with respect to [de Britney]and you have access to any record of the medical treatment, diagnosis and tests, in respect [de Britney]… [Montgomery] you want to have access to any records regarding the psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and tests [de Britney]”lays down on the paper.

According to TMZ, the move would have been for the father, Despite claiming to be sick. As a result, he called for Justice for Jodi and the place in January. But Jamie’s face is a controversial topic that is still the greatest…

The charge of “child abuse”

In the last week of the Blast, reported that April is under investigation for child sexual abuse involving one of her children. According to the police, he revealed, ” Kevin Federline – the ex of Britney’s, and the father of her two children, made the allegation on the 25th of August. When he was at the police station, the man registered a case alleging that Jamie would have beaten his son, Sean, 13 years of age.

The official did not give specific details on what would have been one of the alleged injury, in respect of the health of the kid, who is under the legal age. The only information disclosed is what the police report says that Sean would have been “child abuse” or “assault” of his grandfather, while he was under the care of his mother.

With the case, Britney spears would have turned away with the children, Jamie and taken back to his home. Later, Federline went to pick them up, and spent the rest of the day with them. As may be determined by the agreement on the custody, while Britney spends time with the children, and the grandfather of the boys, it would have been picked up by the justice to serve as a monitor.

The site also claims that the investigators have already conducted interviews with all parties involved in the case. The occurrence was also sent to the public prosecutor of the local court. If the parent star is charged with, a criminal offence would most likely be considered a misdemeanor, or a serious misconduct, such as a small crime. But that is the situation, wasn’t it…

The death of the doctor involved in the case

In addition to all of this, something unexpected happened… it was The doctor involved in the case of the protection of her recently died a few weeks before the judge has to assess whether Britney was really getting the treatment that is appropriate. The psychiatrist, passed away on Tuesday, the 24th of August, but his death was disclosed only now, on Monday (09).

According to what sources revealed to TMZ, Dr. Timothy Benson, came in at the death, after a brain aneurysm, even though the cause has not yet been released officially. If this information is, in itself, is a surprise, we were even more surprised by the review and the timing of it all.

According to insiders, the judge presiding over the case, you will receive a progress report on the further treatment in the next 10 days. After an expert, having spent three months on probation to determine if the medical care of the star, they were appropriate or not.

Benson has earned a very good reputation for after-work with the teams in the NFL, and the NBA finals, inspiring the athletes to be successful. Even so, because of all the controversy in this situation, the professionalism and expertise that was the object of the questions. As was the case with the mother of the singer’s…

Lynne Spears, already there’s been criticism about the responsibility of the artist to be in the hands of the Left. So, she, too, wondered about the treatment to which a Double was possible. As said by a few people, and she had spoken of just that at a hearing held a few months ago.

Remember the hospitalization of Britney

In may, Spears is said to have told the father to brazil in a mental health facility against his will and forced him to take drugs. The TMZ also reports that the attorney in Part endorsed the claim. According to the site, she wanted more freedom, and has asked the judge to make some adjustments, but couldn’t right away. Instead, he would have ordered an expert witness to evaluate her, to discuss any changes to the secretary of state.

So far, the one that had been reported was that Britney was admitted to a psychiatric hospital at the beginning of April, and then the feeling of unstructured, mentally, with the deterioration of the status of the health of her father, Jamie Spears. However, the singer was seen at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, when she was spending Easter with her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari. At the time, TMZ pointed out the fact that the output would have been limited to the holiday season.

Although some fans believe that the admission of the singer’s would have been forced to do so, the official version was that the deterioration of the health status of the father of the star, who has had colon cancer it breaks at the end of last year, the pop diva has taken the decision to cancel their residency on the Las Vegas strip. Later on, she had resolved to go to a psychiatric hospital because of the shaking mind. You can check out the pictures of Britney out at the clinic, click here.

The father of Britney and she had no control over the singer’s career since the 2008 season, in which she also experienced mental health problems. He was the only one responsible for Britney’s, after the lawyer, Andrew Wallet, to resign in mid-march. Jamie had the power and authority to act as the legal guardian of the artist, in making decisions, ranging from your finances to your personal life, such as, for example, he or she may be married or not.

Lynne, who divorced in 2002, and Jamie, put more wood on the fire, at the time, to like comments on Instagram to all the fans who believe the singer, who is currently being held at the clinic against her will. One of the comments that liked it said: “I really do hope that you will be supporting Britney in an attempt to quell the secretary of state. I’m really hoping that your ex-husband is not holding her child in any place against her will”.

According to the according to TMZ, there have been problems in the change-of-medication-of-Britney. First of all, the experts had to take away from the singer, of the medications she was taking — something that can’t be done quickly, because there is a risk of suicide if it is not done in the right way. In the process, they have created a new cocktail, which he left for Britney to be unstable in the first place, is not willing to co-operate with the medical staff. Soon after, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. According to the reports, the doctors have found that you have finally found the right mix of meds.

So, Britney spears left a psychiatric hospital on the 25th of April, accompanied by her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, when he was shot in his car. When you see the concern from the fans that she had been admitted to a hospital against his / her will, for our princess of pop has released a video on their social networks, on the evening of the 23rd of April, and made a lot of positive feedback from the event has been taken. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I’ve only had time to deal with it. But don’t worry, I’ll be back soon“said the singer on the recording. Check it out: