Bella Thorne publishes intimate photographs to end up with the tactics of the hacker World

The actress and author, Bella Thorne and surprised the fans with a publication in his Twitter account, which featured a series of intimate photographs that are sent to that special someone.

A hack he threatened the young woman for 24 hours, with the release of the pictures, to which he has access, after signing in to your social networks. On the other hand, Bella has decided to publish the photo on his Twitter account.

In addition to revealing photos that appear in bed, the actress later wrote in a text addressed to a person who is able to invade your privacy. The 21-year-old has made it clear that no one should control his or her life, and a lot less threatening.

“You can’t take control of my life, nor did he ever control it,” said Bella, angry about the situation. After the release of the photos on her official account on Twitter, the young man felt that he lost his power, and that they were trying to take it off.

The actress, who became well-known by Disney, it has been in the “spotlight”.

His book, “the Life of a Wannabe Mogul: “Mental Disarray”, which was published recently, revealing the sexual abuse that Bella Thorne has suffered from 14 years of age.