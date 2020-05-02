Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds give a total of more than 1 million dollars to help in the fight against the pandemic

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to show their support for the people affected by the coronavirus.

According to E! News, the couple has donated a 400-thousand-dollars (about 370 million euros) in extra to help out a few of the hospitals in the worst hit New York and the pandemic in the course: Elmhurst, NYU, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had made the announcement of the donation of one million dollars to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two organizations that are working to help those who are in the most danger, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

The couple will continue to encourage the public to donate to the medical professionals, and essential workers to remain in a position to fight off the new virus.