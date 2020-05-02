Britney Spears displays, belly, and boots, orthopedic walk – Who is the

+



Britney Spears displays a look of casual boot and knee on the day of the sun ” (Photo: Grosby Group)

Britney Spears is enjoying the sun in Los Angeles to showcase his best to look casual, out for a walk alone in the city. The pop princess left her with a few extra pounds off, and have left the bra out for a session of tanning beds, in spite of the boot-shaped knee on your left leg.

The singer broke her foot, but she didn’t let that interfere with your vision. Britney was dressed in a red blouse with buttons, knotted below the breasts, in combination with a short-white-belt-low-coladinho and the body.

The mother of two young children, Sean14-year-old, and His13, the blonde bombshell has been using the yoga for a moment of reflection, and to take care of your body and mind. She has been sharing motivational messages with their followers on the Instagram, accompanied by videos and practicing the exercises.

“Another day of yoga… Consistency is the key. For me, it’s like a form of prayer. One day it’s so nice… to Be with God, and God will bless you, he had it in a publication on the social network.

