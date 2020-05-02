Check out all the releases for Sony Pictures, HE May

(A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019) Director: Marielle Heller. With Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, And Susan Kelechi Watson, Maryann Plunkett, Enrico Colantoni

Synopsis:

Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) is the creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a children’s TV show that was popular in the 1960’s in the United States. In 1998, Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), even then it’s a cynical investigative journalist, agreed to write a profile of Him for Esquire magazine. During the interviews in the field, Junod has changed not only his view in relation to their interviewee, as well as his view of the world, starting with an awe-inspiring friendship with the show’s hosts.