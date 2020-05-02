Chris Hemsworth is featured on the poster for the Rescue, a new and long Series

The Netflix released today, the poster never-before-seen The rescuemovie action, thriller directed by Chris Hemsworththe “Thor” of the The avengers. Check it out:

The film, which is produced by the the brothers Russodirectors of the The Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatehas the script of the Joe Russo and in the direction of the Sam Hargrave. Check out the synopsis, official

“The fearless mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) doesn’t have anything to lose, is hired to rescue the son of the boss of the international crime. The boy had been kidnapped. The father is in jail. The first claim of the drug traffickers, weapons and drugs, it makes the mission nearly impossible. But one thing is for sure: after this, a Rake and a little boy will never be the same again.”

The rescue his debut On April 24, in the Series.