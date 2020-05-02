Chris Pratt announces a change in the name of her new film, and reveals a new picture – News stories in the cinema

Long, science-fiction, brings the actor in and defend the planet from an alien invasion.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

After the Marvel movies, Chris Pratt is ready to take on the aliens in his latest film, the sci-fi, you just won a new one: The Tomorrow War.

The film, which is currently in the process of filming, she received first the title of Ghostdraft. But, according to what the actor told in a post on Instagram this has become problematic for a number of reasons, and this is why it has been changed. Chris Pratt’s work as the executive producer of the film, as well as estrelá it.

The Tomorrow War it brings Chris Pratt’s face on the invasion alinígena. When humanity is nearly lost in the war, and they find a way to get past the soldiers that they can help change the fate of the world.

Fighting on the side of Pratt in the movie are J. K. Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (with GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), among others.

The actor also shared on Instagram a new picture from the film with a great cast.