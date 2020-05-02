Demi Lovato has been dating the actor for High School Musical, said the magazine 25/03/2020

Demi Lovato has found a new love. According to US Weekly, the singer-and-actress has been dating with the actor / dancer Max Ehrich, 28-year-old, who comes from replacing the constant messages in the post on Instagram.

According to the publication, the singer and the 27-year-old actor, who became famous for his work on the film High School Musical 3, and on shows such as American Princess, and got the most popularity because of her acting in the soap opera The Young and The Restless, have been together for a couple of weeks.

A few days ago, Max posted a picture without a t-shirt in to your account on Instagram, and wrote, “When you realize that you should have tidied up for her orientation”, referring to the current pandemic, that of coronaviruses. Demi appeared as a comment, and joked: “For me, it’s all good.”

Prior to to relate to Max, and Demi Lovato has dated Austin Wilson, who finished a few months ago. The singer has come to ask his fans not to despejarem “hate” at the top of the boy, by the end of the earth.

“Please, don’t go for it. He’s a nice guy. So much better than what people see on the outside, just because it has a lot of tattoos, ” explained Demi, in a post on the social network.”Break-outs are often difficult for both parties involved. Keep calm and do the prayers,” he added at the time.