Demi Lovato on quarantine: ‘When I am bored, I will buy online,” Who

Demi Lovato (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Demi Lovato is currently in quarantine in the United States, the country with the highest number of cases of the new coronavirus in the world. On Friday (1), the singer showed off her new glasses from the world”, which he says he bought it because of being bored in social isolation.

“When I’m bored, I buy stuff online. As for these glasses, the world that I don’t have any purpose to use it a lot, but not in the pool,” says the singer, 27-year-old.

Last week, Demi gave an interview to the actress and Jameela Jamil in for the podcast I Weight and he talked about how hard it is to deal with the hate on social media.

“I’ve been canceled so many times that I can’t even begin to count… with the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, all that sort of stuff. It’s not for me anymore, because it’s not real. I don’t think anyone has been officially cancelled, and if not, some people don’t have a Grammy, you do not have an Oscar. Some people wouldn’t even be where they are,” she said.

