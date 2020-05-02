Dies, ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez and at 51 years of age

Last Saturday (the 21st), the death of her ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, David Cruz, at the age of 51.

The portal’s TVZ has said that a man died at a hospital in Manhattan, New York city, in the United States, most likely heart-related, given that he’s already had a history of it.

The relationship between David’s and Jennifer Lopez’s lasted for nearly ten years. The singer began dating him when she was only 15 years old, and has spent much of the decade of the 1990’s by the side of it, as it is seen even in some of the events in their company.

They ended when the popularity of the star has reached its zenith, and soon after, he was married to Isa, his wife, with whom he was with until today, almost 18 years of marriage.

Ever, Lopez brought together some of the other names on his long list of relationships, such as Diddy, Drake, Ben, Affleck, Marc Anthony, with whom she was married -, Casper Smart. Right now she is the bride, and Alex Rodriguez, with whom he shares the records for your social networks.

Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez is worried about the outbreak of coronavirus, and has decided to self-isolate in the middle of the spread of the COVID-19.

The star of ‘the Hustlers’ and stated that it is ‘stuck at home’ with their children, and their families, for as long as the hand of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, as long as they are doing what they can to make sure that they are not exposed to a respiratory illness.

The decision is in the process of self-isolating arose when the health authorities have advised the people to practice social distancing, which are limited in the number of people with whom they come in contact with.

She explained that, according to Elle magazine, “We’re all stuck in the house right now. The whole world is now in quarantine and is that the world is upside-down and crazy,” he said on his social media.

The singer-and-actress and the 50-year-old is doing everything it can to keep the mood in your home – which includes her twins, Emme and Max, aged 12 years, whom she has been with Marc Anthony. He said that they have made a lot of claims online that she can’t go shopping to make you ‘happy’.

She went on to say, “we Have to find ways to focus on and to work from home, but also to find something to keep your spirits high. I don’t know anything that makes me more happy than it is to buy a pair of shoes. To be honest with you?” I think there are a lot of online purchases in the time. And this is in order to clarify this situation very seriously, and the people who are working hard to prevent it. But we have to remain human and keep our sense of humor in these difficult times, ” she said.

“They didn’t want that to happen, but if you do not have to be that way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But you could do it at home. This is a difficult time for all of you. There are so many people who are sick. You just want to keep it, and you can work from home. As far as my kids are working on in the house, and he is 12 years old! They have the virtual school, and we are all together in the house, so I’m very happy. For me, there is no luxury greater than that to spend real time with my children.”