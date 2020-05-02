Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, will appear in the cinemas, in search of the christmas season

The actress Emilia Clarke, who has become one of the most important names of the cast of Game Of Thrones, will appear in theaters in “A Second Chance For Love”, a novel of the christmas season, which will arrive in the region at the end of the year.

The film, which, in addition to Clarke’s starring Henry Golding, follows the life of Kate, a young woman who takes on some of the bad decisions. When you’re able to work dressed as a elf at Christmas time, she meets Tom at a department store. Beginning of the meeting, the young woman sees her life taking a big change. However, it all seems too good to be true.

Watch the trailer for “A Second Chance For Love”

The film’s soundtrack is composed of songs from George Michael, including the classic “Last Christmas”, which led to the production of, and gives its name to the original, the movie is in English.

A Second Chance at Love arrives at the brazilian cinemas on the 28th of November.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia, Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke was born in London, on the 23rd day of October, 1986. From the new, Clarke, has studied at the Drama Center in London, performing in several theater productions. His first television appearance came in an episode of the Doctors is a soap opera to the british public.

However, she only became famous, especially internationally, to interpret, to Queen Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO tv series, Game Of Thrones, which premiered last season, shown earlier this year.

For his outstanding performance in the RESULT, Emilia has been nominated for three Awards, the Emmy Awards, for outstanding supporting Actress in a Drama Series and two Critics’ Choice Television Award for best supporting actress in a drama series, in addition to other accolades.

Clarke is also known for playing Sarah Connor in the sci-fi movie “The Terminator” in 2015, and the Louisa Clark in the film of the novel, As I Was to You”, by the end of 2016.

The actress has come to suffer from two disease during the filming of the GOLD

In march of this year, Emilia Clarke has revealed that he suffered two aneurysms during the first three seasons of Game Of Thrones. The revelation was made through an article published in the New Yorker, for which the actress is exposed in the drama of life. “Just as in my childhood dreams seemed to be coming true, and I almost lost my head, and then it was my life,” he wrote.

In spite of those two big scares, Emilia Clarke, the celebrated that I survived and he told me that, from then on, he developed a work in a non-profit organization, to give the treatment to people who are in recovery from the trauma to the brain.