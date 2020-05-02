Essay on the blindness in the South – 21

Marcos Rolim (*)

They are almost blind. We do not know when it started, but so much to see on the surface, so if you refestelar with the statements, with the arremedos, with no excuses, we block the light, or, as he preferred to deep down, we are blinded by so much light, and instead of the pitch, cegamos white. We will be groping in the world, playing with the legs of the elephant, without even seeing the animal, so great, too, because we came to a deep cynicism, and is right on the inside of the the best history, we are in the house, repeating the same mantra that it’s not about, you know, if the church or the party.

I have read in the newspapers, where there are a number of infection by the coronavirus and the deaths of the Covid-19. The information is pretty useless, and adds a huge danger, because it suggests that reality is upside down. The number of people infected is many times higher than the official figure, of course, because, in Brazil, and almost all of them are tested, are the ones that have the most severe symptoms of the disease, and often not even to them. The number of deaths from Covid-19, although it is closer to reality, but there are also under-reporting. Perhaps we can never know exactly how many have died in the Covid-19. Points out, however, the growth in deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). In the city of Recife, in the first quarter of 2019 at the latest, killed five people in SRAG. This year, during the same period, there were 525. This year, the 28th of April, there were us $ 1.957 cases of SRAG well-known in the state of Bahia, against the 401 cases reported in the same period, in 2019. In the same period, the number of deaths caused by SRAG increased from 31 to 241, an increase of 677%. In Minas Gerais state, from the 8th to the 27th of march, and the deaths caused by SRAG increased by 360% compared to the same period in the previous year. In rio grande do sul, the growth is in the range of 600%. Other phenomena that can account for this variation, including a higher rate of registrations for the SRAG on account of the change in attitudes towards the pandemic. The fact is, I don’t know, why do we see without seeing.

Some, then, are faced with the challenges of monitoring for a comprehensive test, say, pathetically, that you would not be able to test up to 200 million people. The fact is that I was testing for “all people”, but, as a test selectively, based on the procedures conducted, as has been done in the study of the population of the coronavirus that Brazil leads in Rio Grande do Sul) pioneering in the world. To Brazil, it should be noted, has a long tradition of epidemiological study designs to rival the best science is produced internationally as well. In their research, particularly the studies of cohorts” (which is associated with all those born in a given year, throughout their lives, measure risk factors, including among other elements), since they changed the protocols of medical care in the world and has changed the guidelines of the world health organization. We have, in our universities, the work of such a magnitude that the net-hundreds of articles published in the most prestigious scientific journals (this had been achievedin the world, but their authors are unknown to the general public.

Scientific research in Brazil has always been a bad word, even to a kind of tradition of so-called “progressive,” which deals with statistics ” as a synonym for positivism in american and loves to small talk. More recently, however, there was a discourse in which ignorance is treated as a virtue. There’s even a tribute to the ignorance that arises in the ideals of neofascista, because that’s the perspective you need de-legitimizing the knowledge and the Science to which his army energúmenos move on. Populism, in fact, independent dimensions of ideological, have always had to flirt with the stupid, because they feed on has been simplified and the notion of manipulatória of a great leader is, indeed, a person’s “self-effacing, and genuine. The speech of the leader of the populist translates into an attempt to an identity of “the people”, which can only be reached on the construction of a mythology of resource-efficient in the production of a blindness to the political-ideological in the construction of the submission, and the morality and decrepit. It so happens that we live in something far more serious than the inability to see. The blind, fed by the extreme right-is a hallucinatory and engages the projections orgiásticas with topics such as masturbation, child abuse, the golden shower, weird bottles, and the kits are gay.

In the midst of the darkness, there is a new and radical phenomenon, we are dealing with the threat of the disappearance of the public sphere. Hitler had to have the radio on so that the element weaves in the German people, and set off to the gas chambers. The one for your site and fill in need of social media and, in particular, to the Following: Powered by a lie, systematically, and always anonymously and without any references, which would allow for the verification of the information, the far-right, produces a reality of the enchanted world, wizards and heroes, telling tales for adults, just as insane as the unfortunate ones stuck in the myth of the cave, platonic, that they were only able to see shadows. With these platforms, the office of the hatred attached to the bolsonarismo build a world apart from the world, a space of scary to which the frame is to the great fear and great anger and we can not be contrasted by the public, because it was erected on the bottom of the cave, on the private life of each one of them.

Those who are living on the bubble, bolsonaristas living in it, as well, in a sort of “state of lisérgico of nature”, where all dissident voices are in japan, where the global warming is a reality; that the coronavirus was first produced in laboratories in china, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s finances in fire on the Amazon, and Doria is a member of the Farc. Knowing only the shadow, it is the community that is to be taken as a real threat. Everything that has been built in the name of the Democratic rule of Law is, as a result, I suspect, and happiness is a smoking gun. We went to meet the blind, delusional, and armed, and in the midst of the most severe hiv pandemic in the last 100 years. What matters now, is how to avoid a tragedy of biblical proportions in the course of widening, driven by the criminal discourses in the denialist’s for your site and fill. In this world, those who have an eye to it is an ally and who is both worthy of our unqualified support.

(*) Doctorate or master’s degree in Sociology and journalism. The president of the Institute, the “Safe City”. The author of, among others, the Training of the Young, the Violent: a study on the etiology of extreme violence” (Appris, 2016)

§§§

