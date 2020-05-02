Exitoína·, Ex-boyfriends, Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner respond to questions and constraints in the program; see

For a picture of the style of the “truth and dare”, the two of them refused to answer some of the questions

Harry Styles has replaced the ringmaster James Corden on us The Late Late Show in the episode that aired on Tuesday (may 10). Socialite Kendall Jenner, the ex-girlfriend of the singer, who has been the guest of the program, and during the course of a game of truth or dare, both of you have answered the questions of political.

In the game “Spill Your Guts”the participant that did not answer the question, you’ll have to eat one of the dishes and delights that are available on the table in the program. All of the questions are designed for the production of the program.

Kendall is a single-family Jenner/Kardashian has not yet had a child, and he was asked to make a list of the choice of his brethren to the best of the worst in the education of young children. “They’re amazing, really,” she said. “Rob is the number one… After that it would be Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney.”

In turn, she asked me what are the songs on the album, Harry Styles was on it, but he preferred to consume the sperm of cod fish, is a japanese dish, so as not to respond to. “It’s spit or swallow?”, a joke.

When asked if he has seen any episode of the reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Harry Styles was being ironic in your response. “Yes, yes, it is that you are eating a salad in the kitchen, and then they start yelling at each other,” he said.

Kendall Jenner does not want to answer a couple of questions: who was the model in the flat that she knew which one was the celebrity, the more the unexpected you have already sent messages to her on social media.

Not to answer a question about his solo career, his former teammates in One Direction, it is not expected that the Kendall ended the call and took the scorpion, a marine without a second thought, ending up on the table.

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have had a brief romantic relationship, and they resume after the first of the end, but the couple split for good in march of 2016, while maintaining a friendly relationship ever since.

In social media, this interview had an impact among the fans of the singer, who began to question the old theories as to why music is his first solo album was for a Defined, or even whether there is anything that is inspired by the relationship of the two. The name of the model that was one of the more talked-about on Twitter this morning.

