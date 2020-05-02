Exitoína · Niall Horan reminisces about the rumors of a romance with Selena Gomez: “It’s absurd”

Niall Horan had to once again deny on the rumor of a possible romance between him and Selena Gomez that they are provided from mid-2015, when it was fotogrados we had dinner together in Los Angeles and the other in speculation.

In an interview over the phone to the radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show the singer was asked about the matter, and he made it clear that it has never existed, even though the fans have created a petition for them to stay together.

“Here we go again,” he said. “This is a petition that I feel is currently in progress for the past eight years. Me and Selena are really good friends, members of the same group of teammates,” he said.

“I remember that I saw that this article is stupid, there’s a long time ago, when she came to my house, or went, or something like that, and everybody was like, ‘Oh, they’re together’”, he recalled. “There were also 15 other people there for a barbecue. It’s absurd, it makes no sense,” he said.

The two are best friends and Niall has come to praise publicly Rarenew album for Selena. The singer responded to a question from a fan on Twitter about having your ear to the drive. “Niall, have you listened to the new album of Selena?”, you wrote on your profile. “Yes, and it’s brilliant,” said Niall. Check it out:

Yes, and it’s brilliant — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 13, 2020

