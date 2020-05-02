Halle Berry explains why he gave up a long in the film

Now that the kids are bigger, Halle Berry has decided to go back with all of the movies. But, the actress explained that after giving birth to Maceo, and she chose to stay home with the kids.

Make a movie meant having to travel to other cities and other countries, and you don’t have the time to go back to the house.

“I love what I do, I do, but when I had my daughter, now nine years old, and my son was three, my priorities have changed, and I had to find a balance,” he said.

“They were a little too much, and I have decided not to work, because I had to be there for them. These dates are very sweet, and never come back. And I have waited for up to 40 years old to enjoy this?” he explains the Oscar-winning.

The actress and the 51-year-old is back on the big screen with the drama of The Abduction, which debuted on the 14th of September in Brazil.