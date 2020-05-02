Halle Berry talks about teaching children at home during the quarantine: ‘Nightmare’ – Monet

+



Actress Halle Berry has opened up the game as it comes, dealing with the obligation of having to give classes to their children at home during the quarantine period for the account is referred to as a new coronavirus.

In an interview with the site, AND, on the day of 53-year-old has admitted that it has been facing difficulties to carry out the task with your child Nahla, 12 years ago, and Maceo, age 6 and up. “It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. It’s like an afterthought in the first half, and they really aren’t learning anything and it’s hard,” he said.

She also talked about how the children are coping with school life. “I am a child of 6 years old, and what I’ve learned is that, when children as young as 6 years old see others doing things, they do things. They sit down and eat because there’s a 25 in doing so,” he said. “In the house, there is an additional 25 to do so. So, in order for them to concentrate on, and to realize that they are in a home, but they still go to school, it really has been a challenge.”

Even so, Hall said, that comes from having a good time with your children over the years. “I have all this extra time with them. We have taken advantage of the time in which they are located. When I’m not working on the harness of school, and we have a lot of time with the family, and the time of the connection, which you don’t often get,” he said.

The summer comes to sharing the moments of routine, of his family, during a period of social isolation from their social networks. At the end of April, the actress revealed that it needed to take drastic measures, after the hair of their daughter Nahla was destroyed on account of the daily sessions of swimming lessons.

“All of your hair, and that’s in addition to his shoulder and curled up into a tight ball that seemed to be a lot,” he said. The actress then tried to resolve the issue with the conditioner, but after about 30 minutes of attempts, the hair can become “tighter”. For this reason, it was decided to shave the back of the head of the child. “She’s not good with it, but it was our only option. Now, I know,” said Hall, according to the Daily Mail.

