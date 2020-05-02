Humble? Brad Pitt appears with a badge at the luncheon for the Oscar

The whole world knows that Brad Pitt, isn’t it? Well, that’s not what the player thinks.
When you take part in a luncheon for the dissemination of the Oscar-2020, organized by the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, Brad Pitt has been spotted with a name tag indicating his name, the one that ended up drawing the attention of everyone, after all, the star of once upon A Time in Hollywood-it is one of the biggest celebrities in the world.
In the event that Brad Pitt has also met several celebrities, among them brazil, Petra Costa and Sonia Guajajara. Petra Costa, the director of the documentary film Democracy in a spin, representing Brazil at the Oscars in 2020, in the category of Best Documentary feature. The brazilian celebrated his encounter with Brad Pitt on her Instagram. Sonia Guajajara, a leader of indigenous brazilian, was the companion of Petra Costa's. She has also published a photo of the side of Brad Pitt.
Brad Pitt was nominated for the academy award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for once upon A Time in Hollywood, to Find Tarantinio. The ceremony of the Oscars in 2020 happen on the 9th of February.
