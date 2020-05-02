“I was intimidated by Ben Affleck,” says Henry Cavill

I’ve never been the kind of guy to get involved in any kind of improvement for men, but I have to admit that I was a bit intimidated, and this has given me the desire to insist a little bit more, because Ben is actually built. The guy is huge. I’m insignificant in comparison.

It is a lot bigger than I expected, such a huge presence and great physicality. I had to speed up. When you see this mountain of a man walking around out there, it’s like, ‘I Need to go to the gym… yesterday.’

Ben and I compared it to the biceps, or have seen anyone who could do the most crunches! Finally, we shot our scenes in the consent form in separately, and also, do not train at the same place.

That being said, you might get the feeling that there was a form of rivalry, of competition between the nodes in the set, and that there will always be a competition between the two men, whether or not they want to be a superhero.”

The next film on the DC to reach out to the cinemas, it’s Wonder Woman’s 1984, which debuted on the 13th of August this year.

