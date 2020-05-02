Ideas for last-minute mother’s day? Here is a list of the gifts that the time of the offer Today

Breakfast in bed, but it is not a

If you live in Lisbon and Oporto, by the delivery of wines to your home, you can be in for a nice surprise gift for your mother this Sunday. One of the options is your Love (in Lisbon), and Nicholas Port (that is, as the name suggests, is located in the city of porto). Both of these areas are in the group, I Love Nicholas, and both of them have a menu with a choice of breakfast or the first meal of the day.

After all, who wouldn’t want to start your Sunday with a beautiful (and, later, after a good night’s sleep to have breakfast in bed?

“I promise I will take you to have lunch or dinner outside.”

Although it’s only if you count the re-opening of the restaurants in the middle of may, it is possible to shop online with a gift voucher to a restaurant, for later use. How so? Through initiatives such as the Together We’ve.

This platform has many restaurants and bars, which, in turn, provide vouchers which range from five to 100 euros, to be spent in these spaces as soon as they open. To see which restaurants are subscribed to, please click here.

It is true that the food does not take place on the same day, it is the promise of a meal out while at the same time, it helps the restaurants and bars are favorites, and they were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, remain open.

Hearts for dessert

Miss Pavlova has created a special box of macarons for mother’s day that promises to melt the hearts of most ice creams. That is available in the area of the Port and officers, please take a look at the image below and let us know what a mother wouldn’t want to be spoiled like that in your day?

This costs eight euros, and it includes a box of four macarons in the shape of a heart with a sprig sprig from The Son of a Rose and a card with a personal message, which you can customize.

To fill the gap in the distance

The artist and designer, Molly de Abreu is dedicated to “fill in gaps” by using tiles. At a time when hugs and kisses are scarce, and the lack of physical contact may be filled with a tile, and a custom message. You can just go to the project page, on Instagram, and submit your order, you can even have a personalized message.

A new look for his mother.

And with all the facilities of a beauty is about to re-open it, the promise of a cut of the hair, or the simple act of putting out of the finger nails can be, after so many days of work, to catch a glimpse of “normality” that can act as a perfect gift for mother’s day.

Now, with the help of the hair salons were closed, and the program is “Beauty is care” was born out of an initiative developed by L’oréal, and by Tech4Covid19, which allows you to buy gift vouchers which can be used for a variety of hair salons. Gift vouchers start from € 20 and can be purchased here.

We’re going to make custard tarts?

We promise you that this is the last time we talked about the food in this article, but who is to say that it is not a workshop for the pastel de nata? The Pastries in the Battle, in Lisbon, it is suggested that the same for mother’s day. A voucher code that allows you to participate in the workshop, either online (from now on), or in the event of the order-to-face (in the future, when all that we can be together.”

Learn from the best

And speaking of workshops, here is a tip that will enable you to offer your mom the opportunity to learn how to cook with Gordon Ramsay in the shoot with Annie Leibovitz, or represented by Natalie Portman. The master class is a platform of online courses in which the names of the trainers that commands respect. In addition to those already mentioned, Martin Scorcese, David Lynch, or Anna Wintour are some of the other “teachers” who are teaching courses in the areas that are more dominate and that, in a time of isolation, and it can be a nice escape and a nice gift to pass the time.

At the time of purchase, you can create a

Finally, if you are looking for something that is not (yet) a more personal, why not make your own gift?

It is a key chain, a bookmark, or in a pot for a plant, the chances are limitless when you are going to do something from the ground up. The trouble is, in this case, is by yes it’s true-you decide what you will do…. It may also be useful, such as in the case of a calendar, or on a mug, painted by hand, or just an object of decoration, such as a photograph in a frame made with sticks of ice-cream.

If you need inspiration, added, pages, in Instagram, as the Crafted Life of Rachel Mae (Smith) or the Damask Love (from Amber Kemp-Gerstel) can be used to get new ideas.