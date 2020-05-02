In a blog post, Justin Bieber and indicates to christian music for the fans | Faith

Home Entertainment In a blog post, Justin Bieber and indicates to christian music for...

In a blog post, Justin Bieber and indicates to christian music for the fans

Ryan Holmes
Ana Luiza Menezes 01/05/2020 18h50 | up-to-date on the 01/05/2020 18h52

Justin Bieber and indicates a return to his musical career Photo: Reproduction

Justin Bieber came to expressing their faith by way of a social networking site. This time, he pointed out, a christian music fans.

The song is the chosen one for Who he was for Peace. (Peace, in other words, the group of Bethel Music. According to him, the track represents all of the people in need, in the time of a pandemic.

This song is beautiful. All we need now is a place of peace. Look up this song, listen to it and enjoy it – I wrote it.

A Post on the singer’s Photo: Reproduction

