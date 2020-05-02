John Lafia (1957 – 2020)

The director, John Lafia, who co-wrote the horror movie, “Toy-Killer,” in 1988, and has directed its development in the 1990s, committed suicide in Los Angeles, california on Wednesday (29/4). He was 63 years of age.

Lafia has worked with the director, Tom Holland, and is the co-screenwriters Don Mancini, the film’s story is original. Not only he helped to create one of the monsters, the most famous of the horror of modern, as also the baptized. He was the one who suggested the name is Chucky, and he created the phrase, “Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?”.

“Toy-Killer,” was one of the great champions of the box office in 1988, and he received a Saturn award for Best Horror Film of the year.

The creator of Chucky graduated with a degree in film and television from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). He has worked in the art department of “the Runaways to the galaxy” (1983), the revered “Repo Man: with The Wave of Punk” (1984), Alex Cox’s before you get into screenwriting and directing.

A career as a filmmaker started off with “The Blue Iguana”, a comedy drama, which he wrote and directed in 1988, the same year as the “Toy-Killer,” and that it had a premiere at the Cannes film Festival.

But the success of his terror that eclipsed all of the rest of it. The coescrever and drive a “Toy-Killer,” and 2″, which fans and critics alike consider to be the best in the franchise, and cemented their identification with the genre.

The work that followed it, were the episodes of the series based on the “terror “in The Time of the Nightmare”, and a film with a dog in a ferocious, “Max:” Loyalty Killer” (1993), which he also wrote and directed. A failure at the box office it was released after his film career.

Over the next 13 years, he was constrained to work in television, directing episodes of “Babylon 5,” and “The Dead Zone” (The Seer, in the TV and shown on pbs in the low-quality, and the teledesastre “Deadly Fire” (2006).

Without being paid, he decided to take an out-of-the-last project, “The Ballad of Frank and Cora”. Lafia-wrote, directed, edited, produced, and developed in the soundtrack of the film, in partnership with the music of Bill Jones. But, there is only a 30-minute rock opera has had a release, very limited in video at 2013, and not even on the IMDb it identifies the person responsible for the work.

“The Ballad of Frank and Cora,” was the summing-up in the other aspect, little is known of his career. Lafia was a part of the music underground of Los Angeles in the late 1980’s. Their last record, artistic, and, by the way, it was a compilation of all their recordings, a double album called “John Lafia 1980-1985”, to be released in 2019 at the latest.

He is also given credit for the original screenplay of “Toy-Killer,” in the production of the remake in 2019.

His co-writer on the film of the Chucky, Don Mancini, said he felt at learning of the death of the former partner and close friend.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He has been a key part of the family of ‘Chucky’ from the very beginning. He co-wrote the screenplay for the original ‘Toy Killer’, along with director Tom Holland and me and John went ‘Toy Killer, 2’ – o film, a favorite among fans of ‘Chucky’. John was an artist, is incredibly generous. He let me go with him to the meetings and see him on the set; he taught me the most about the film during the making of that film, several semesters at the school of cinema. John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative that I’ve ever met, someone who was always snapping pictures and jotting down ideas, he gave himself Ray, in a statement issued by the two sons of Lafia.