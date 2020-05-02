John Wick 4, and the Spiral will receive new dates for the premiere

Lionsgate has been forced to delay the release of a good portion of his movies, with emphasis on John Wick: Chapter 4) and the Spiral: From the Book of the Saw.

The date for the debut of the original, the fourth film in the franchise, John Wick was scheduled to be held on may 21, 2021, but has been changed to the 27th of may in the year 2022.

In turn, the Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the film is inspired by the universe of the Saw, to come to the cinemas in the same month, under normal operating conditions. Now, it’s the movie with Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Rock just comes to the big screen on may 21, 2021.

In addition to these delays, we have also, in the live-action sketch comedy-The Hitman”s Wife”s Bodyguard, who has in the cast, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, and Antebellum, is a psychological thriller written and produced by Sean Mckittrick, one of the repsonsávies for Us, and Get Out. With the debut of the first film, will be on the 20th of August 2021, while the second one will be shown from the 21st of August, in the year 2020.

With the dates of the well-grounded is Chaos Walking, which keeps you at the premiere on the 22nd of January of 2021, and The Unbearable Weight of the Massive Talent of Nicholas Cage, which is scheduled for march 19, 2021.

