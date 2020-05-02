John Wick 4 Or the Premiere is delayed until 2022

The Lionsgate a postponement of the launch of the John Wick 4, directed by Keanu Reeves for the year 2022. The comedy-starring Ryan Reynolds, The Hitman”s Wife”s Bodyguard, it also won the new date.

John Wick 4 it was scheduled to open on may 21, 2021, in the USA, but due to reschedules the album continued the success estrar in May 27, 2022at the end of the week of Memorial Day.

Already in the play The Hitman”s Wife”s Bodyguard, it was also delayed for a year. The sequel was originally scheduled to release on August 28, 2020, but now it is coming out in the On August 28, 2021. The film starred the opr-Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman’s.

John Wick

The plot of the third film, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) you are getting away for a couple of reasons… they are being hunted down thanks to a global contract for his or her life for$ 14 million, and by the breaking of a rule is the central draw for a living, on the territory of the Hotel and a Continental breakfast. The victim was a member of the High Summit, which commanded the open content. John, you should have already been done, but the manager of the Continental, Winston churchill, gave him the advantage for a time before being executed – have the right of a member to recall, been banned from all the services, and from the rest of the members. John’s use of the industry-from the service to stay alive as you fight and kill in order to get into in New York city.

Anjelica Huston The Royal Director Of Bottle Rocket), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Mark Dacascos (Brotherhood of the Wolf) and Jason Mantzoukas “(The League) they are also in the cast.