Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande team up to help the workers in fighting the coronavirus | Music





The duet, called “Stuck With U”, will be released on the 8th of may, it was announced the two singers on a Friday (the 1st) on Instagram, where, together, they are about 316 million viewers.

All of the net proceeds from the transmission sale and the duo will be donated to the First Children’s Responders are the Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those who are working during the pandemic.

Bieber, and Ariana, both of which are 26 years old and is among the top young singers in the United States, with hits such as “Love Yourself”, and “Thank U, Next, I never have recorded a song together….

“We’re hoping to make a big difference, and we hope that this will make them more excited and happy,” he said to Ariana Grande, in a statement.