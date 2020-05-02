Kanye West, who has been a bankrupt, has joined the group of billionaires, at the side of Oprah Winfrey, and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner have – Note – Glamurama

The newest member of the team, the celebrities, bilionárias, Kanye West joined the club of the ten-digit number is formed solely by the stars, not thanks to music but rather to the success of the brand, the Yeezy. He or she created in partnership with Adidas, the Yeezy was recently valued at$ 3 billion (Us$ 16.3 billion), making it one of the biggest success stories of recent in the fashion industry.
Luck, like he had with the sister-in-law of the rapper, Kylie Jenner, who became a billion dollar in the past year, on account of the unprecedented rise in its Case with Cosmetics. The company manufactures the make and the desire of the young people in the u.s., and it had 51% of its capital acquired by the giant Responsible for the US$ 600 million (Us$ 3,26 billion) by the end of 2019 at the latest.
Jenner and West into the club of celebs bilionárias, which is made up of the directors of the film, in addition to the stars and to the stars of music, sports, and television. Find out who are these people, who, in addition to reputation, you also have a bank account with too many digits… (By Anderson, De)
#1 George Lucas, a fortune of$ 6.5 billion (Us$ 35,3 million): the creator of one of the greatest franchises in the history of cinema’s iconic “Star Wars,” Luke has become one of the biggest individual shareholders of Disney, when he sold his production company to the media giant.
#2 of Steven Spielberg’s fortune at US$ 3.7 billion (Us$ 20.1 billion): the director of “E. T.: The extra-terrestrial,” and many other hits of the big screen and became a billionaire, by doing what you love: great movie. He was also one of the founders of the studio DreamWorks.
#3 Oprah Winfrey’s wealth at US$ 3.5 billion (Us$ 19 million): the black woman’s most rich in the world, and is Often won almost all of the money that you have been working on the tv. But she is also the owner of a membership in Weight Watchers, known in Brazil as part of Weight Watchers.
#4: J. K. Rowling, a fortune of$ 3.1 billion (Us$ 16.8 billion): by the author of the Harry Potter books to earn money in your sleep. The empire, which grew out of the most famous character in it, it is valued at more than US$ 15 billion (Us$ 81,5 million), and at least 20% of it belongs to the author.
#5 Jami Gertz, a fortune of US$ 3 billion (Us$ 16.3 billion): there are those who have never heard the name of the actress who played a number of tv shows that were so successful in the United States. Is already a wealth of it is shared with her husband, Tony Ressler, a sponsor of the big country.
#6 is Michael Jordan’s fortune at$ 2.2 billion (Us$ 11.9 billion): the first and the sole face of the sport, the former star of the NBA, they also sell shoes hypados, in your case, along with Nike, with which he shares the royalties from the brand that bears his name.
#7 Kanye West is a fortune of US$ 1.3 billion (Us$ 7.1 billion): the husband of Kim Kardashian has arrived at the ten-digit wealth, selling the running shoes designer brand, in partnership with Adidas, the Yeezy, whose releases run out in a few minutes.
The #8 of Paul McCartney’s fortune at$ 1.2 billion (R$ 6.5 million): the decades of success in music, with a catalogue of hits, which is one of the most valuable in history, surrendered by an ex-Beatle, the title of a billion years ago.
#9 he Had a fortune of US$ 1 billion (Us$ 5.4 billion): believe it or not, the magician’s most famous in the world, become a billionaire by selling tickets to her shows around the world and especially in Las Vegas, nevada, where he is one of the kings of the night out on the town.
#10 Jay-Z, and a fortune of US$ 1 billion (Us$ 5.4 billion) as the West, the husband of Beyonce Knowles, has become a billionaire, thanks to investments by many, and not just for the sake of his career, and, as it is a brand name of a champagne, and a stake in the streaming service Tidal, for example).
