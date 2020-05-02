Kim Kardashian shows off new photos of the blessing of the family in the Foreground

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
9


Kim Kardashianwho has slept in a bed the giant inside of the jet, is filled with memorabilia from his trip to Iraq. On Thursday, 10, Kim he shared new photos from the blessing of the family in this country.

“Thank you, Armenia, for a trip such a memorable one. So blessed to have been baptized at the hand of my infant, in the Mother see of Holy Etchmiadzin, the main cathedral of Armenia, which is sometimes referred to as the ” Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic church. This church was built in 303 a.d.”, “she said.

At the beginning of the week, the E! The News found that Kourtney Kardashian and their children were able to witness the baptism of jesus. In addition, fans will be able to see the time in a future episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s always been the plan for her to baptize all of the children in Armenia to pay tribute to his father and his cultural heritage”shared the source.

Here are a few photos from the ceremony:

And back home, this trip has been, well, luxurious. This Thursday, the 10th, through the Stories), Kim has shown that he returned to the United States in a private jet, in private life, which was with a double bed.

“We had an amazing trip. This plane is awesome”said Kim as she showed the areas of the plane. The stream there was a kind of a living-room with comfortable armchairs and a king size bed. “This is where I sleep”has revealed she is showing off her “living quarters”.

READ MORE:  The artist shows a scene deleted from the Iron Man and Doctor Strange

On the next click, it is lying on the bed, wearing a set of clothing, while his son, the Saint is fast asleep. On the social networking site, the star of the KUWTK she thanked a company for a trip full of them. “I feel their absence in Armenia. Thank you @jetex by the great place to work”she wrote.

Review article Kim Kardashian at Fashion Week over the years:

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala in New York city by 2019

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Versace Woman By 2019, And New York City.

Kim Kardashian, 2018, Paris Fashion Week, The Week

Chesnot/WireImage

Louis Vuitton Menswear-Spring/Summer 2019. Paris, france.

Kim Kardashian's Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2018

By Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alexander Wang’s Spring/Suummer The Year 2018.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

By Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer The Year 2018.

Kim Kardashian's Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale – C/C, via Getty Images

Givenchy’s Spring/Summer The Year 2017.

ESC is the Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer The Year 2017.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Yeezy Season 4’s fashion show in New York city.

Kim Kardashian, Paris, France

Dominique Charriau/WireImag

Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2017 on the show.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Yeezy, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West-Yeezy

Yeezy Season 2 Of New York Fashion Week 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Givenchy, NYFW 2015

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Givenchy Spring for the 2016 show.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2015/2016. Paris, france.

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas

Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1, a target date of 2015.

Kim Kardashian

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.with

Marchesa’s Spring 2013 show.

Kim Kardashian, The Heart Truth''s Red Dress Collection - Fall/Winter 2010

To be designed a Result of/Corbis via Getty Images

The Heart Truth fashion show in New York city in 2010.

READ MORE:  Kylie Jenner shows that your new hair is bronde a wig

Kim Kardashian's Baby Phat & KLS Collection

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Baby Phat fashion show. In New York City.

Kim Kardashian, Tracy Reese-Spring 2010

Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Kim Kardashian's Alice + Olivia Fall 2009

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

The Alice + Olivia Fall 2009.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Romano Fall 2007

Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Nicole Romano’s Show In 2007.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here