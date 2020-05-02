Kristen Bell to surprise a sister with a basement, an incredibly retired

16 mar 2017 at the earliest, 15: 10, Published on 16 mar 2017 at the earliest, 13h19

Actress Kristen Bell, best known for her role in the series Veronica Mars, he decided to give his older sister, Sarah, with a complete renovation in the basement of his home in Detroit, michigan, in the state of Michigan, United States of america.

Sarah lives in the home of a 95 square meters with her husband and their four children. It was a tight fit for everyone, but it had a basement, which I was not using to their full potential: one half of the room was a laundry room-based while the other one was a real room in the mess.

It was only then that Kristen decided to invite the architect, Melissa, Kennedy, to solve the problem of her sister, who nearly won a new house. The floor plan of the house has been completely transformed: the space has been transformed into a living room, a lounge, a games room, a bathroom and a bedroom that is used by a niece, 11-year-old Kristen.

The structural changes have left the environment more welcoming, taking advantage of a lot that have not previously received the attention of the house. “A younger sister who always admires her older sister, no matter how old you get. She is a super woman to me,” said the actress.

Check out more photos of the before and after of the basement:

Source: Houzz

