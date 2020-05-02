Kristen Bell to surprise a sister with a basement, an incredibly retired

In the basement of the home of the sister of the actress has been transformed into practically a new house, check out the before-and-after –
Actress Kristen Bell, best known for her role in the series Veronica Mars, he decided to give his older sister, Sarah, with a complete renovation in the basement of his home in Detroit, michigan, in the state of Michigan, United States of america.
READ MORE: The couple transformed the attic into a room cozy and see the before-and-after –
Sarah lives in the home of a 95 square meters with her husband and their four children. It was a tight fit for everyone, but it had a basement, which I was not using to their full potential: one half of the room was a laundry room-based while the other one was a real room in the mess.
It was only then that Kristen decided to invite the architect, Melissa, Kennedy, to solve the problem of her sister, who nearly won a new house. The floor plan of the house has been completely transformed: the space has been transformed into a living room, a lounge, a games room, a bathroom and a bedroom that is used by a niece, 11-year-old Kristen.
READ MORE: The warehouse is transformed into a beautiful recreation room-see the before-and-after
READ MORE: The kitchen is remodeled and is light and airy; here’s the before-and-after –
The structural changes have left the environment more welcoming, taking advantage of a lot that have not previously received the attention of the house. “A younger sister who always admires her older sister, no matter how old you get. She is a super woman to me,” said the actress.
Check out more photos of the before and after of the basement:
Source: Houzz