Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and resume dating, it says the website – Who is the

+



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together again. At least, that’s what it says on the web site of the north american and US Weekly, which published a note on Monday (9) states that the entrepreneur and the rapper decided to take the relationship to the five months after the closing date.

According to the website, the two have finally been reunited for about a month, but it Has yet to be preventing the information leakage, because it still has problems to trust in Him.

A source close to the couple revealed to US Weekly that the Case with the 22-year-old, and Travis, 27, said that the relationship of the two is not conventional, but they still like it and always liked it a lot. “He spent a lot of time at his home in Beverly Hills, and she’s in Calabasas, so they haven’t had a relationship in the traditional terms of spending the night together every night of the week. This is not to be in a relationship to the traditional, but they are still very much in love.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The source also said that there was an expectation for a return to the relationship, Kylie and Travis. “Everyone around here thought that they took up”.

Scott, Jenner began dating in April 2017 at the earliest. They have given a welcome to the Stormi in February of 2018 at the earliest, after keeping the pregnancy and for the entrepreneur, under the seal of secrecy.

A GOOD RELATIONSHIP

The pair had met on a number of occasions after the divorce. They took Stormi to a site some two weeks after they split up, they spent Thanksgiving together, and have traveled to Disney World with their daughter, Stormi, in January, to celebrate her 2nd birthday. Scott was also in attendance at the celebration of the second birthday of the little girl in the next month.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

THE ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH DRAKE

Recently, rumors have been pointing to an alleged romance between Kylie Jenner and Drake. The two were allegedly caught flirting at his birthday party, and Halloween party in October 2019. Recently, according to US Weekly, a source close to the rapper have denied the involvement between the two of them.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.