Netflix has acquired the rights of exhibition of the Enola Holmes

It was revealed by the The Hollywood Reporterthat’s the Netflix he has acquired the rights to show the Enola Holmesfilm to be produced by Legendary Pictures.

The shooting for the feature was completed in September 2019, and even then, there wasn’t a release date yet. Now, the production is expected to arrive in the second half of the year 2020 in the service of the streaming.

The film will be directed by the Harry Bradbeer and written by a Jack Thorne. The work is inspired by the book In the Mysteries, Enola Holmesthe Nancy Springer. And it has Millie Bobby Brown), Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin Helena Bonham Carter, and Susie Wokoma are close to the end of the production.

When Enola Holmes, younger sister of the great detective Sherlock Holmes, discovers her mother has disappeared, she quickly goes to search for him. Disguising himself as a widow, Enola sets off on a journey to London, not knowing what to expect. When you arrive at the town, she adopts a series of disguises, but it turns out to be involved in the case in which a young marquis, is gone.

For further information with respect to the Enola Holmesstay tuned right here on the The tower of the Guard.

Comments

Share