Of the death penalty, the american brought into question by new evidence

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
9


It is true that the situation of confinement, that we are experiencing takes us out of the enjoyment of watching the films in hand: in the dark room. But it is no less true that, in recent weeks, directly on the platforms, either online or on cable, there have been many titles that deserve to be discovered. Proof of the puddinga production by 2018, but the title of the original: Trial By Fire), a strong libel against the death penalty, it’s one of those movies that is available on the channel TVCine the Top).

It is also worth remembering that the director of the Proof of the puddingEdward Zwick, has to his credit some of the other titles, which flow from the same concern for social intervention and policy. It is in the case of a The time of Glory (1989), about a battalion of soldiers to the african-americans in the american Civil War (it was the movie that Denzel Washington got his first Oscar, as an actor in school), and Blood diamond (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio, about the diamond smuggling during the Civil War in Sierra Leone.

In Proof of the pudding, Zwick is back to be interested in the approach, the facts should be truthful. This is the story of Cameron Todd Willingham whose three daughters died in a fire that consumed the house in which they lived, in the state of Texas. If you are at home with the kids, and Cameron was unable to save them from the flames, and ultimately, it will be brought to trial and sentenced to death.

READ MORE:  Taylor Swift shines at the American Music Awards, 2019
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here