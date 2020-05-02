Of the death penalty, the american brought into question by new evidence

It is true that the situation of confinement, that we are experiencing takes us out of the enjoyment of watching the films in hand: in the dark room. But it is no less true that, in recent weeks, directly on the platforms, either online or on cable, there have been many titles that deserve to be discovered. Proof of the puddinga production by 2018, but the title of the original: Trial By Fire), a strong libel against the death penalty, it’s one of those movies that is available on the channel TVCine the Top).

It is also worth remembering that the director of the Proof of the puddingEdward Zwick, has to his credit some of the other titles, which flow from the same concern for social intervention and policy. It is in the case of a The time of Glory (1989), about a battalion of soldiers to the african-americans in the american Civil War (it was the movie that Denzel Washington got his first Oscar, as an actor in school), and Blood diamond (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio, about the diamond smuggling during the Civil War in Sierra Leone.

In Proof of the pudding, Zwick is back to be interested in the approach, the facts should be truthful. This is the story of Cameron Todd Willingham whose three daughters died in a fire that consumed the house in which they lived, in the state of Texas. If you are at home with the kids, and Cameron was unable to save them from the flames, and ultimately, it will be brought to trial and sentenced to death.

The investigation into the case was at the very least, it is light and quick, giving rise to the interest is that of Elizabeth Gilbert, the writer and militant anti-death penalty. In terms of schematics (and preventing the unraveling of the events of the story dramatically), the film is organized by the research that she has decided to develop, by focusing on the mechanisms of deduction and charges from the authorities.

There is in the film from Zwick, a dimension that’s typical of the police, since all of the data that is going to be revealed to alter it in a significant way for the first version of the story. Be that as it may, in the vibrating emotional impact of the film is the result of the relationship that can be established between Cameron and Elizabeth, and so much the more, as their interpretations of Jack O”Connell, and Laura Dern, is exemplary.

Unfortunately, this is one of those movies secundarizado for the market to begin with by the united states, in which the film was promotion and media coverage). It we found the marks of a liberal tradition that is, as evidence, it is hard to exist in the face of the domination of the commercial of the super-heroes, and its by-products.

Its spread in a different scale it would have been so much more interesting, as it is the case of Willingham sparked the same harsh criticism of the then-governor of Texas, Rick Perry, a proponent of the death penalty (mentioned in the credits). There is also the story told by the film, we will also remind you that I was selected by Donald Trump as the executive Secretary of the Energy, a position he held from march 2, 2017 and December 1, 2019 at the latest.

* * * Good