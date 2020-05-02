On the wings of a butterfly, she was the daughter of Kim Kardashian to sing at your brother’s baby: a look at the video!

This is the time for Chicago, to the West, with the brother’s Ps that is the delight of the fans of the socialite Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, June 14th, to Kim Kardashian’s tender for the followers on the Instagram, to share a moment of loving between Chicago and the West two years ago, and the brother, the baby, and Psalm, the ten-month period.

In the pictures you can see a child with one of the wings of the butterfly – to-sing-for the younger brother and sister. “So cute”, “She puts a smile on the faces of everyone” and “Angels”, written for the fans of the socialite.

It will be recalled that, in addition to Chicago to the West and the Psalm, and Kim Kardashian is mother to North, six years ago, the Saint, the four of them. All of the children that are the fruit of a relationship with Kanye West.

You see, right now, the video is cute, of Chicago’s West to sing for the Psalm.