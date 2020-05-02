Paramount studios has hired writers for a stream of “Snake Eyes”

Even though the film G. I. Joe Origins: Snake-Eyes it has debut only scheduled to take place in October 2020, with the Paramount pictures you have already started to plan for the next chapter in the franchise. In accordance with the THR, Joe The Best and Anna Waterhouse we have been contracted to write a screenplay that expands on the universe that is shown in the long, starry night by Henry Golding.

The duo, best known for work in the Seberg Against All Of Them (2019) revised final script Snake Eyesalthough the work has not been credited.

Snake Eyes is one of the most popular characters from the series, toys and comic books and G. I. Joe, ” is known not to speak or remove his mask. Always in black, and the soldier faced the enemy with a sword, and he has a wolf pet named Timber.

The first film in the franchise, in 2009, was carried by a Channing Tatumit also cost$ 175 million and grossed$ 302 million worldwide. Even with the reinforcement of the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bruce Willisthe follow-up, in 2013, they also had a good performance, she only made$ 375 million worldwide on a budget of$ 130 million. Relying only on the box office in the u.s., the two films have given a loss.

G. I. Joe Origins: Snake-Eyes is scheduled to premiere in October.