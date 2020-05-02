Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott will be headlining Coachella set, ” says the web site

In the next installment of the infamous festival, Coachella takes place over two weekends, from April 2020, and the speculation about the line-up is in full swing.

The on-site Consequence of Sound published an article, saying that “theinsider in the music industry,” said the three but in the next edition of the festival will be Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

It is worth noting that the First met this year on the way back from the mystery, talking to some of the next steps, but acknowledging just the shows in Indio, Calif., at the dates of the Coachella music festival.

In addition, the Oc also said that another meeting on the recent to be in the desert My Chemical Romanceand artists, such as: Thom Yorke, Flume and Lana Del Rey it also would have the figures confirmed by the mega-festival.

The NAME of the Tom Morello and Zack De La Rochathis wouldn’t be the first reunion of the faces at the Coachella music festival, in 2007, the band left a gap of 7 years, in order to be there.

The Line-up for the Coachella music festival in 2020

If this is the case, a poster for a fake that circulated a few days ago, and it was posted on Instagram-the official TMDQA! has been gaining a lot of weight, because all the artists mentioned in the subject there are, as you can see below.