Sandra Bullock, Tom Welling, and Shophie Turner to come to the united states fair is a geek – and More

The actors, Sandra Bullock, Tom Welling, and Sophie Turner. Photo by: John Shearer/AP/Playback of ‘Smallville’ (2001) / Warner Bros. Television/Helen Sloan/HBO

The largest trade show in the geek and nerd in the world is back to Brazil to 2018 and will have a great team of artists, the promotion of the works which have been or will be released in the next few months.

The actress Sandra Bullock it will be in the The Comic-Con Experiencein December, in order to show The Bird Boxthe new , story-terror of the Netflix and the surgery for it. Other artists, such as: Tom Wellingyou , the eternal, the Superman in the TV series Clark kent and lois laneand Sophie Turnerthe Sansa Stark in the Game of Throneswill also be in Brazil.

The so-called ” Sign-and-CCXP is everything, and you have a proposal for the approach to the brazilian public, for the large-scale production of the streaming platform, and present new work.

At the beginning of November, the number of Stranger Things I had already confirmed participation in the The Comic-Con Experience in brazil. They will be here, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink.

Those who will travel to Brazil for the first time, second time it’s Gerard Way and ex-member of the My Chemical Romanceand Steve Blackman will be celebrating the series ‘ live-action movie The Umbrella Academy.