Scarlet witch could have survived in the Avengers: Infinite War

The movie of this saga The avengers they revealed that a character is very important should it be to survive in the cracks of the fingers His (Josh Brolin) in the The Infinite War (2018).

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told Cinema Blend (via NME) that the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) was the first version of the script.

Markus said:

We had a moment [Feiticeira Escarlate] he looked to the body of the [Visão] in a drawer, and it was mostly a hallucination. It was also a part of the script where she had been. Because we have a rough draft of where she lived it was a character in ‘the Ultimatum’. The problem was that she had seen so much of the story in the first movie, which had nothing really to draw level in the second. So, it was a step backwards.

It is noteworthy that the heroine “died” at the end of the long, side by side with other heroes such as Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and a large part of the Guardians of the galaxy.

All of them returned in the Upcoming Deadline (2019) — please read our critique right here.

Marvel comics

The news comes in the midst of a controversy involving the Marvel movies, and the director, Martin Scorsese.

According to the veteran, and the long heroes, may not be considered a “movie”. Find out more here.