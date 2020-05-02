Seven films to watch on the schedule for the World · the News on TV

More of an end-of-week has arrived, and even in social isolation, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the public’s need to find entertainment without ever leaving your home. The schedule of films on the Globe on Saturday (2) Sunday (3) brings you a diverse selection of long, in order to please all the tastes of the audience.

The event starts in the early morning hours of Saturday, with The Parças (2017) on the Supercine, which is displayed in the 1h02. The stand-up is star-studded with names familiar to the public, as Tom Chan, Whindersson Nunes, Tirullipa, and Bruno De Luca. In the story, and the characters are chantageados, and deceived by the president (Oscar Magrini), a far-reaching trambiqueiro.

The quartet is a total disaster given the task of establishing a agency for the wedding in order to produce the party of your daughter, the biggest bootlegger on the street on the 25th of March, in the dreary Vacário (Wonderworker Ferreira). I turned to the work of the main protagonists will get in trouble. Check out the trailer for The Parças:

Then, the Owl shows you the 2h40, O Xangô de Baker Street (2001). Based on the book written by Jô Soares, is shown in the film, the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes English (Joaquim de Almeida) to land in the city of Rio de Janeiro to solve a case that was published in 1886. The mystery begins when you have a valuable violin, it disappears, and the object was a gift of dom Pedro 2 (Claudio Marzo), to baroness Marie Louise (Claudia Abreu).

While Holmes agrees to investigate a murder shocks the city, and the chief Blue Pepper (Marco Nanini). A prostitute has been killed, and had their ears severed and one of the strings of the violin, it was strategically placed on her body by the killer. While the police search for clues to catch the villain, Sherlock, and Watson (Anthony O’donnell) try to adapt to the country. Watch the trailer:

A lot of adventure awaits the viewer on the end of the day. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the galaxy (2005) will be screened at 4: 30 position. In the story, Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) is having a bad day. In addition to knowing that your home will be bulldozed, he discovers that his best friend is an alien. On top of that, the protagonist, receives the news that Earth will be destroyed, forever.

Don’t have anything to do in order to avoid the destruction of the planet, and Arthur only has one way out: take a ride on a spaceship that is passing through. It’s to learn about the universe, and everything you need to know about your new life, it is written in a valuable book: the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the galaxy. Here’s the trailer:

Films on Sunday at the Globe

Fans of the super-heroes of Marvel may ago. The avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) is going to be at the highest Temperature, which is displayed at 13h31. In trying to protect the planet from threats such as those seen in the first film in the franchise, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) it builds up a system of artificial intelligence to take care of the peace of the world.

The project ends up going wrong, and it generates the birth of the Ultron (voiced by James Spader). To protect humanity from the threat of the creature, Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Eagle the Archer (Jeremy Renner) have to come together one more time. Check out the trailer for the feature:

Author of the Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson will make a one-two finish in the screen, the Globe on Saturday and Sunday. The actress is also starring in Lucy (2014), which will be shown on Sunday, the Highest at 22h28. In the story the young and innocent Lucy agrees to carry drugs inside his stomach, even if you know the risk you are taking.

An accident happens and she ends up soaking up all the illicit substances, which causes an unexpected effect on her body: the girl gains superhuman powers, including telekinesis, the absence of pain, and the ability to acquire knowledge in an instant. Watch the trailer:

Lots of laughs and fun, hope to the fans of the Cinemaço at 23h54. In one piece, but They won’t (2014) and Ryan (Jake Johnson) and Justin (Damon Wayans, Jr.) they are two best friends, misfits, and ill-success in your personal and professional life. They decide to go to a costume party dressed as police officers. However, the neighborhood will end up believing that they are actually officers of the law.

Saw the feel of the neighborhood, settling quarrels at home, impressing the young people and reaching them. But, when these false heroes are police, they are obliged to tackle crime and to immediately get involved with gangsters and, well, corrupt. Check out the trailer:

The best movie in the world (it ends with The Year of the Most Violent (2015) on the Owl at 1h36. In 1981, during one of the winters that are the most violent in the history of New York city, an immigrant, Abel Morales (Oscar Isaac) tries to touch their business.

The owner of an oil company, he and his wife, Anna (Jessica Chastain) are facing attacks on their drivers and other problems caused by the violence. In the midst of so much pressure, they’re trying not to surrender to the lawlessness, the corruption, the decadence, and brutality that dominate the region. Here’s the trailer:

