Sophie Turner revealed that the character would love to reprise in the future

Sophie Turner it is well-known for live as the character of Sansa Stark in the critically acclaimed series Game Of Thrones which was shown on HBO. Meanwhile, Sansa Stark was one of the characters in the most beloved of the series, showing a great deal of progress and it’s a tremendous power in the female, where they had to face the humiliation imposed by the Lannisters and the Boltons, to get their turn and eventually be crowned as Raina, and Protector of the North.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Sophie Turner, told us she’d love to reprise his character in ” Game of Thrones, and what you want out of the series. She said: “I Hope that I can be the life of the Sansa, once again, to regain that feeling, you know?” I want to relive the moment when I walked on set with my costume for the first time, because it was incredibly empowering. Miss you all deeply… I miss the costumes, the set, and especially of the people. All of this was making my heart beat stronger

In an interview last year with the Hollywood Reporter, She has already shown her willingness, and to interpret back to Sansa Stark, and how the character stands up to her. The actress said: “Life goes on, the series has come to an end, but I learned a lot from it [Sansa] and I’m going to take your strength with me for the rest of my life. It took years for me to dedicate it to her, and even if I did, I wouldn’t be able to forget what it means to me”.

The other major role of Sophie, she was like Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: the Phoenix is the Sparrow. Among her other film work includes the School for Spies, and in the Josie and the Young Titans: The Rise. The actress has won awards such as the Empire Hero Award, Huading Awards, Glamour Awards and the Venice International Film Festival.

Game of Thrones was aired on HBO in 2011, and by 2019, up to 8 years. The series is based on the books by George R. R. Martin, the show is the battle between the seven houses and trying to win the coveted Iron Throne.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

