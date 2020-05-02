The Ex-safety of the Ellen DeGeneres Oscar says he was humbled by it

A former member of the security hired to protect Ellen DeGeneres during her performance at the Oscars in 2014 is said to be able to confirm any of the recent allegations about the behaviour of hostile and self-serving to the presenter.

Tom’s Majercak said on Fox News that he was selected to serve as a protector to the executive of the Mask in the 86ª the ceremony of the prize pool. At the time, he was put in charge to keep up with DeGeneres, her mother, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, who during the whole of the night.

Majercak said it was “a long time” with this Place. According to him, the actress of “Scandal” and “Arrested Develpment” was a “very, very nice, and I chatted”.

It started to get annoying when she introduced me to Ellen, and she’s almost to me, cast a glance on the side and don’t even say ‘hello’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and I… it Was really kind of humbling the way in which it deals with people other than those who are in your circle

The left-back has said that the recent allegations against the Mask produced by his team and is a former guest blogger Nikkie de Jager, the did talk about it.

That bothers me for years now… I See this one person’s opinion, a very enlightened, positive, and amazing, and everyone in the world loves and admires, and this isn’t really the case when you know them personally

“When you see it on TV, people fall in love with it, but it’s a facade, a false and a swagger,” he continued.

“You get to hear their stories, and I thought to myself, ‘Dude, there’s got to be more to it’. It’s not the person that she is (…). This is, in my opinion. “

Ellen DeGeneres in a selfie with Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Lupita Nyong’the Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The presentation of the Mask at the Oscars 2014 and it was quite a memorable one for members of the public.

The tv host surprised the celebrities in attendance, with a delivery of a pizza, and the event also featured a selfie of the historical and showed Ellen smiled at the side, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie among the stars, and hit record on Instagram.