The great music that shaped the film

The Sound of the Rebel

Manaus If there is something that all lovers of pop culture, like it is when it’s music, theater, and dance are put together in a great design. And, if it is such a great film musical, so much the better. With this in mind, the The Portal AT the TIME he prepared a list of some of the musical’s most talked-about and praised by the audience.

United states – at the Time of the Brilhantina

In 1959, a young girl, Sandy, and the offender is Danny and live in a summer romance while on vacation. When you return to the classroom, they will discover that they attend the same high school, and Sandy realizes that Danny isn’t the same for anyone who has fallen in love with, as long as they both have to change if they want to stay together. The play remains a success and is remembered to the present day, and it featured the acting of John Travolta, the heartthrob of the season.

La-La-Land: Singing The Seasons

The biggest winner of the statuettes at the Oscars in the year 2017, the La-La Land ” shows the novel of a pianist, Sebastian, her, Mia, played by Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone. The two fall in love, and to seek opportunities for a career in the midst of a competitive environment in the Los Angeles area.

Chicago

Based on a true case, the play is set in a prison in Chicago-where the prisoner Velma and Roxie are being accused of the murder. They share the same lawyer, who always seeks to make the most of the situation by making the two ‘stars’ in the media during the trial. Roxie dreams of success and fame, while Velma is a dancer in a night club, and to mark the beginning of a dispute by the greater celebrity of the art world.

The Sound Of A Rebel

At the end of the ‘ 30s, just before the Second world War, for a novice, who is living in a monastery, but it is unable to adapt to the religious rules, it goes to work as a housekeeper, a captain’s widow, with seven children, and brings joy to the new home.

Burlesque

Singers Cher and Christina Aguilera starred in the musical Burlesque, to show the stories within a theater, the majestic, which inspired the pop scene of the time. Ali gets a job as a waitress in the place, and it promises to take center stage in the club. With musical performances, great the movie is set in a concert hall is about to be sold, and the owner of the premises seeking a way to avoid the sale.

The Moulin Rouge

In the Paris of 1899, the innocent poet, the Christian, is tempted by the underworld, the night-club the Moulin Rouge, and immediately falls in love with the most beautiful courtesan of the club, evening, Satin. The winner of the two statues at the golden globe Award and many other awards, Nicole Kidman is the star of the film, which features a strong soundtrack.

Singing in the Rain

The musical comedy ranks in the list of the 25 Greatest American Musicals of All Time, and has been awarded by various festivals around the world. Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are two of the stars, the most famous of the era of the silent movie era in Hollywood. His films are a real hit and the reviews have to bet on a closer relationship between the two of them, the one that doesn’t exist. However, in the movie spoken to you enough to change your situation for the both of them in the world of the show. He decided to produce a movie, talked with the most famous couple of the moment, He and the City need, however, to overcome the difficulties of the new method, in order to keep the reputation earned.

Mamma Mia!

Filmed on the Greek island Escíatos, Mamma Mia show, the charms of the landscape, as Donna, the owner of the hotel, arranges the marriage of his daughter with the help of her friends. In the wedding, not knowing who the father is, send out invitations to the three men. They come from different parts of the world. k in the meantime, the mother of the bride makes excuses so as not to reveal who the father is, Sophie.