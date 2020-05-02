The joker leads the nominations, but Margot Robbie steals the show

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


The AUCTION for 2020 was in the list of nominees released by the British Academy of Arts in Film and Television. The award is simply known as the Oscars of britain.

In this issue, Joker, DC, is leading the nominations with 11. Some of the awards, competing as Best Film, Best Actor (the star Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Director (with Todd Phillips). However, the highlight of the list this is another.

Recommended content:

Of Pennywise, the Joker: the Actor in It – The Thing turns into a villain in the Batman, Robert Pattinson

Actress Margot Robbie steals the show with the display of the two. The famous ” you will be competing against herself in the Best Supporting Actress category, with nominations for once upon A Time in Hollywood, and The Passion.

The first film of director Quentin Tarantino, also did well in the nominations. Could 10, the same number as in northern ireland, by Martin Scorsese.

The winners of the BAFTA for 2020 will be announced on the 2nd of February. Check out the list of nominees is below.

See also:

The Visual dropped, the Joker, Jared Leto is revealed – and it is impressive

Best Of Film

In 1917
You
The joker
Once upon A Time in Hollywood
The parasite

Best British Film

In 1917
The Bait.
That Is When We First See Him
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You”
The Two Worlds

Best Actor In A

See also:

The avengers: Ultimatum amounted to almost US$ 1 billion in profit for Disney

Leonardo DiCaprio (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()
Adam Driver, the Story of a Marriage)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Wild Card)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

READ MORE:  As quarantine the way of the game in Fortnite changed? Also, the player will show

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Pain game)
Scarlett Johansson (the Story of a Marriage)
Saoirse Ronan (Lovely Women)
Charlize Theron (The Story)
Renée Zellweger (Garland)

Best Director

Sam Mendes (1917)
Brian Williams (Northern Ireland)
Todd Phillips (Wild Card)
Quentin Tarantino (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()
Bong Joon-ho (the Parasite)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Tom Hanks and (to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins (In Two Worlds)
Al Pacino (Northern Ireland)
Joe Pesci (Northern Ireland)
Brad Pitt (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (the Story of a Marriage)
Scarlett Johansson (Well, Rabbit)
Florence Pugh Score (And Lovely Women)
Margot Robbie (The Story)
Margot Robbie (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

The best Debut of a Director, a Writer or a British Writer

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Jack Byers, and Lunn Waite
That is when we first see him – Waad Al-Kateab, and Edward Watts
Featuring – Alex Holmes
Only You – Harry Wootliff
Retablo – Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell
That Is When We First See Him
The pain and the Glory
The parasite
Portrait of A Young man in the Flame

Best Live Action Short Film

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in the Game (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap

Best Live Action Short Film, Animated

Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Best Animation

Frozen 2
For
Shaun the Sheep the Movie: Farmageddon (Shaun the Sheep 2)
Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Feature

The American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
That Is When We First See Him
The Great Hack

READ MORE:  Beyoncé has a trick to best show off your great legs

The Best Photo

In 1917
You
The joker
Ford vs Ferrari
The Lighthouse

A Better Scan

In 1917
The joker
Ford vs Ferrari
Rocketman
Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Original Score

In 1917
Well With The Real World
The joker
Lovely Women
Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Production Design

In 1917
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Once upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

You
Well With The Real World
Judy
Lovely Women
Once upon A Time in Hollywood

The Best Edition Of

You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Ford vs Ferrari
Once upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Special Effects

In 1917
Upcoming Deadline
You
The Lion King
Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The best make-up and Hair.

In 1917
The Story
The joker
Judy
Rocketman

Best Adapted Screenplay

The joker
You
Well With The Real World
Lovely Women
The Two Worlds

Best Original Screenplay

That’s off the charts
Between the Knives, and the Secrets of
The story of a Marriage
Once upon A Time in Hollywood
The parasite

The best Actress/Actor on the Rise

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn’s Duty
Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
Michael Ward

Best Ensemble Cast

The joker
The story of a Marriage
Once upon A Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Worlds

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here