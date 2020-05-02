The joker leads the nominations, but Margot Robbie steals the show

Leonardo DiCaprio (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

Adam Driver, the Story of a Marriage)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Wild Card)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Pain game)

Scarlett Johansson (the Story of a Marriage)

Saoirse Ronan (Lovely Women)

Charlize Theron (The Story)

Renée Zellweger (Garland)

Best Director

Sam Mendes (1917)

Brian Williams (Northern Ireland)

Todd Phillips (Wild Card)

Quentin Tarantino (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

Bong Joon-ho (the Parasite)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Tom Hanks and (to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins (In Two Worlds)

Al Pacino (Northern Ireland)

Joe Pesci (Northern Ireland)

Brad Pitt (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (the Story of a Marriage)

Scarlett Johansson (Well, Rabbit)

Florence Pugh Score (And Lovely Women)

Margot Robbie (The Story)

Margot Robbie (once upon A Time in Hollywood ()

The best Debut of a Director, a Writer or a British Writer

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Jack Byers, and Lunn Waite

That is when we first see him – Waad Al-Kateab, and Edward Watts

Featuring – Alex Holmes

Only You – Harry Wootliff

Retablo – Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

That Is When We First See Him

The pain and the Glory

The parasite

Portrait of A Young man in the Flame

Best Live Action Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in the Game (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

Best Live Action Short Film, Animated

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best Animation

Frozen 2

For

Shaun the Sheep the Movie: Farmageddon (Shaun the Sheep 2)

Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Feature

The American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

That Is When We First See Him

The Great Hack

The Best Photo

In 1917

You

The joker

Ford vs Ferrari

The Lighthouse

A Better Scan

In 1917

The joker

Ford vs Ferrari

Rocketman

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Original Score

In 1917

Well With The Real World

The joker

Lovely Women

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Production Design

In 1917

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Once upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

You

Well With The Real World

Judy

Lovely Women

Once upon A Time in Hollywood

The Best Edition Of

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Ford vs Ferrari

Once upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Special Effects

In 1917

Upcoming Deadline

You

The Lion King

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The best make-up and Hair.

In 1917

The Story

The joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best Adapted Screenplay

The joker

You

Well With The Real World

Lovely Women

The Two Worlds

Best Original Screenplay

That’s off the charts

Between the Knives, and the Secrets of

The story of a Marriage

Once upon A Time in Hollywood

The parasite

The best Actress/Actor on the Rise

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn’s Duty

Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Michael Ward

Best Ensemble Cast

The joker

The story of a Marriage

Once upon A Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Worlds