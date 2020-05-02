The Kids’ Choice Awards in the Year 2020: Award ceremony takes place on Saturday, and will have performances by BTS, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello

In the evening on Saturday (02 may), we’ll be at the Nickelodeon in the U.S., the major ceremony of the awards The Kids’ Choice Awards In The Year 2020that was supposed to happen in march, but had to be postponed. On account of the quarantine, in the event you will have to take place with the least number of people possible.

The performers and the invited guests will show up at the award ceremony by video conference, has not been a lot of discussion about how it will be, but it should be something like that Together At Home. The host of the event will be actress and singer Victoria Justice, she should go to the studio for the Singer to present the event.

What are the famous will show up to the event?

Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande(it will be), Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello(it will be), Millie Bobby Brown, the, Ellen, DeGeneres, BTS will be performing), Shawn Mendes(it will be) , Released On the one X (it will be), and to the members of the cast of the Avengers: Endgame.

LeBron James will receive the award in the Generation for Change Award for their commitment to education is at the foundation of the school, I Brought in her hometown of Akron, Ohio.