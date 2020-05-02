The Massacre of the chainsaw should be following the director, and The Man in the Dark – News from the movie

And here we go again!

Remembered in the history of the slasher, as one of the film’s most striking, and subversive of the genre, and The Massacre of the chainsaw (1974) that was responsible for rendering numerous sequels, derivatives, and even the attempts of remakes. However, it seems that the director of the uruguayan Fede Alvarez (The Man in the Dark) you are ready to make a direct sequel to the classic.

According to the website Bloody Disgusting, Alvarez is in the final negotiations with the studio Legendary Entertainment to take over the seat of the production of the feature, which is still no confirmation about a director and screenwriter — and a Network survey to assumí them. It is worth noting that the film’s commander in the 2013 Death of a Demon, the reboot of the acclaimed franchise, for A Night of Mind-blowing.

Sony Pictures Network also led to the reboot the Death of The Demon-2013.



The initial planning was to do something along the lines of a hard work, which brought back Jamie Lee Curtis, is the same as the protagonist of the first, and ignored all the other sequels. In addition, however, such as Marilyn Burns, who played the main character, Sally, had passed away in the year 2014, the film will seek to focus more on the continuation of the events from the character to the Film.