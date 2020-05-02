The movement of the Greta Thunberg is the 4th strike in the world’s climate – the age-Business

+



Many towns and cities in the world, took place on Friday (march 29) for the fourth general strike is underway in the world’s climate, driven by the movement of Fridays For the Future (FFF), a young Swedish Greta Thunberg. In Italy, they are programmed to act in 139 municipalities. The date of 29 November was chosen by the party for a couple of reasons: first, it is Black Friday, it represents the symbol of the consumerism that is unsustainable, in the view of the young activists.

The second is that in the wake of the COP25, which this time takes place in Madrid, Spain. At the annual world conference of the United Nations on climate change will begin on the next Monday-Tuesday (2), and will be until the 13th of December. In the event that it should be carried out in Chile, but due to the protests, and the crisis in local politics, had to be transferred out of the country. “On the 15th of march, there were more than two million people on the streets.

We went back to the public on the 24th of may, reaching up to 130 countries all over the world. During Climate Action Week, from the 20th to the 27th of September, nearly 7.5 million students from all over, from Iceland to the Antarctic, took part in the protest. But to no avail.

The emission of carbon dioxide by 2019 it does not decrease. For this reason, we have returned to the streets on the 29th of November,” said the FOUNDATION.

