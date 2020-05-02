The nanny drops out after being scratched by a daughter: O

The weather was very hard on the family Kardashian/Jenner. During the dinner of the clan, Kourtney Kardashian revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, who is the nanny resigned after her daughter, Penny, who scratched the officer.

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the socialite has revealed that the girl was in a fit of pique. “I don’t have any of her. She was laying Alone in the car, and my daughter scratched her face,” he said.

The matriarch of the family, she was surprised to learn of the behavior of the granddaughter’s. “It’s a lot more serious than you might think. I have had six children…. at a time in my life, someone has made a complaint of this kind,” said Kris.

Kourtney has shared the thoughts of the mother, and stated that it was the same as usual, to the daughter when she was a child.

The discussion heated up when her boyfriend, Kris, Corey Gamble, and suggested how to deal with the situation. According to him, the kid deserved to take a spanking to learn your lesson.

In the opinion it was not nothing, and the father of Penelope, with Scott Disick. “This is my daughter. I never do this to a child,” she countered.

44774044_372045336866997_5544851827996985127_n

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with their children Reproduction/Instagram

Screenshot_36144

The nanny resigned after Penelope, she was the daughter of a socialite, scratching the employee. Reproduction/Instagram

62618864_123042912258802_8436444476703134802_n

The child’s father, Scott, came out in defense of her daughter Reproduction/Instagram

47586502_375385566567757_501731973542033014_n1

The episode took place during a dinner of the clan Kardashian/JennerReproduction/Instagram

Kim Kardashian west, kourtney kardashian’s kris jenner

Kim and Kris were also present at the discussion Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

