The new series, Sophie Turner, is blown apart and is considered to be “reckless” reviews

‘Survive,’ that was attacked in order to represent in an explicit way, the suicide and self-harm in the main character.

It was released in the United States, and the streaming service Quibi.

The idea is to produce a series with an average of 10 minutes per episode, tailor-made for play on mobile devices – the goal is to compete in the YouTubeinstead of services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

One of the outputs on the Quibi it is ‘Another century’s episode‘ that’s star Sophie Turnerthe Sansa Stark ‘theGame of Thrones‘. However, his debut was not so good.

The history of the series, which is based on a book of the same name, follows a young woman The Jane’s Roomssuffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and dealing with the various situations of suicide and self-harm.

It won’t be a problem, if you are treated in a responsible way. In the meantime, the series has been criticized for being extremely graphic, with explicit detail, and unnecessary violence.

In accordance with the Emily Toddthe Vox it’s “one of a series of the most irresponsible that I’ve ever seen, detailed instructions for self-harm and suicide in a way that makes it be sort of attractive.”

This is also the opinion of the Kathryn VanArendonkthe Vulture: “Honestly, I don’t know what’s more frustrating: a reckless, suicidal ideation, or for the pedants of the scenes from the flashback.

Vish! What about you, you know?