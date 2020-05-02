The program-of-The-Rock will be the WWE’s Raw

The audience of WWE Raw have been dropping over the past few months, and it is becoming more and more pronounced, especially in these weeks that the project has been carried out in the Performance Center, the door is closed.

In the meantime, the WWE is preparing to take on a new and stronger competitor-on the night of Monday to Tuesday, because of the new season the reality tv show introduced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the Titan Games will be broadcast on Monday night, from the 25th of May.

For those who don’t know, just win Games, it’s a kind of American Ninja Warrior, where competitors are to be submitted to the circuit even more demanding in terms of power and speed.

The show is produced and presented by The Rock, and will be broadcast on NBC between 20 and 21 (USA)), in the same time as the first hour of Raw. The first episode will be special, and you have two hours, so that it will be passed up to 22h (USA), by picking up the first two hours of the program of the world WRESTLING entertainment.

The first of the season for the Titan’s Games had an average audience of 6 million viewers, nearly three times the audience that the Raw data has begun to emerge in the last few months.

Thus, it would be interesting to understand what will happen to the audience of WWE Raw when it a strong competitor to win the Games, making his debut in the new season.

Do you think that the audience of WWE Raw will not be affected by the season of the Titan’s Games?