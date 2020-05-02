The singer suffers seizure on TV, and it makes Katy Perry cry

The singer, Makayla Brownlee, one of the contestants on the programme American Idol he gave a hell of a scare in the production of a reality tv show. The 17-year-old has a cardiac event (syncope vasovagal), and because of this, when you start hearing the music, but ended up suffering a seizure, scaring the crew of the reality show, the judges-Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

After it is properly staffed with health care professionals, she has clarified her health status: “In the seventh grade, I was diagnosed with syncope vasovagal. This is a problem at the heart of what I do react to stress in a way that is different from the others. And it can lead to seizures“.

The father of the young woman further explained: “She can’t control it. It is shameful, but, physically, it’s 100% fine. This is a very important opportunity for her. We’d hate to see it denied to take it because it’s a really great singer, and he works a lot of it.”.

Hours after the incident, Brownlee returned to the stage, received applause from the audience and the jury, and starred in a performance that left Katy Perry’s very emotional. “There is nothing to be ashamed of. Everyone copes with stress differently”, he wrote the singer on Twitter, by checking the name of the contestant on the program in the message.