Tom Hiddleston tells you that he was knocked out by Chris Hemsworth during the filming of

Tom Hiddleston, in the Course of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics has revealed that it has already been knocked out by Chris Hemsworth, who plays the God of Thunder, Thor, on set of the Avengers: The Avengers, the first of four films from the the legion of heroes.

In an interview with the TV program in the u.s. the Late Show, the actor said that he was on the floor during the recording of a fight scene with Hemsworth.

“I had a scene in the first movie, the Avengers, in which Thor was to hit you in the face, of Course, and I’ve been using for the horns, which can weigh as much as 15 pounds. I could not get it to turn around in the face with a blow, then, ” I said to Chris: ‘I don’t think you should beat me with the truth,” he said, chuckling. “It was a good idea. I got done around the corner.”

The actor also joked about the fact that it is the artist in Me to be the strong one. “If you fight, Chris Hemsworth, you’re going to lose, let’s face it, the truth is,” he said.

Hiddleston has said, that it would not be a repeat of the scene in which it picks up that it might be a good one. “During the filming when you are writing a fight, you will need to do it every night, over a hundred times. I think that if I had to take it in the face of Chris Hemsworth the day-to-day, and I don’t know if I could stand it. It would be unbearable.”