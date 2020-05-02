Turmoil the film, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrives at the NOW.And that is a very bad thing!

London Fields it was filmed in the year 2013. Johnny Depp I already had an affair with a Amber Heard. In those days, but that’s the end of the novel happened in the year 2017, after the fights, and the statements of the actress, saying that it was the victim of domestic violence from her husband.

But back to the movie. In 2015, the London Fields it was shown (and execrado) at the Toronto film Festival. It premiered in the United States in October of 2018, and now it is in the context of the streaming of the Brazil. I saw it in the NOW and I assure you: it is a very bad thing. To Martin Amis, the author of the book on which the film is based, has stated that the film is confusing, and what an adjustment it would be really, really, hard. And it was not. It’s not just the writing, written for four hands (two of whom were the author’s own).

London Fields: Amber Heard is the femme fatale that leaves Theo James and Jim Sturgess insane London Fields: Amber Heard is the femme fatale that leaves Theo James and Jim Sturgess insane

The one in charge of it’s Mathew Cullen. This is his first feature film, and, before that, I had only driven music videos of Katy Perry, Adele, and other artists ‘ music. And Cullen runs very poorly on their authors. Visually, there’s even a good solution, but the performances are awkward and exaggerated. Started by the Amber Heard, the femme fatale who gets involved with three men: a mature writer from the usa (Billy Bob Thornton), a wealthy businessman (Theo James), and a drug addict rogue (Jim Sturgess). Hard to know who is on the men’s team is not as good, but Sturgess has a performance more compelling. Full of ticks, his mouth soft, you want to seem like an outcast of society, but that’s only cause disgust in the viewer.

And Johnny Depp? It is almost beyond recognition, and his name was removed from the credits. It has only a minor role – that of a darts player – but it has a following (pathetic) with your ex. They had already worked together on The diary of a Journalist, you are Drunk.

