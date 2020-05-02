Uncharted will be filed in march, says Tom Holland

The actor Tom Holland he revealed in an interview with the IGNwhich is the film adaptation of the White it will be shot over four weeks in mid-march. In the long, it will be the young Nathan, nathan Drake, the protagonist of the games, from adventure and action.

Holland said the team’s doubles have already started to plan out the action sequences for the film. According to the actor, the part of the White it will be filmed in Berlin, Germany, while he and Mark Wahlbergwho played the role of Neytiri, mentor to Nathan Drake, will be traveling around the world to record scenes in the adaptation.

He also said that even with the strong inspiration from the games, the film will be “one approach is young and fresh to the character“.

White I was scheduled for the 18th of December in the year 2020, and it has been moved to march 5, 2021. In the film (including a director, provided that Travis Knight he abandoned the project in December 2019 at the latest. The next chance to take on the job that is He First Appeared In The Dailyof Zumbilândia 2but it has not yet been confirmed for the project.

The film White it passes through a cycle of delays and replacement of officers for some time now, but Sony has already promised that the feature is onthe development of advanced“. Considering that, to date, there is no news about the filming, it is hard to believe in this status.

The adjustment the live-action movie the games Naughty Dog it will show the first few days of Nathan Drake, the (Tom Holland), and you should not follow any of the story shown in the game. Previously, Bryan Cranston he was named to a key role, has not yet been revealed.